London, August 16: India's third ever Test win at Lord's thanks to a remarkable turnaround on the fifth and final day came on the back of the performance of their weakest link, their tail-end batting as well as some accurate disciplined bowling.

At the end of the fourth day's play, India were 181/6, just 27 runs ahead and with tail-end batsmen to come and play with Rishabh Pant. But by the time lunch was taken on the fifth day, India had raced to a 259-run lead even though their big hope, Pant had been dismissed early.

Less than a couple of months back, India had lost the World Test Championship in the first session of the sixth (reserve) and final day as they lost their three most experienced batsmen in the first session. From 71/2, they went to being 109/5. India vs England Highlights 2nd Test Day 5: IND Beat ENG by 151 Runs, Lead Series 1-0.

The tail didn't wag back then as India folded for 170 giving New Zealand only 139 runs to chase. The Indians, however, turned the tables on Monday. Not only did their tail - Bumrah (34 not out) and Mohammed Shami (56 not out) added unbeaten 89 for the ninth wicket -- defy an indisciplined English bowling attack, it also scored quickly to ensure that it had enough overs to bowl to England.

India had 60 overs to dismiss England, who were already put on the backfoot looking to defend. And the Indians cashed in by sealing the game by 151 runs.

