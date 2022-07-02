Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) England were 84 for five at stumps on the second day of the rain-hit rescheduled fifth Test against India here on Saturday.

Jonny Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes were batting on 12 and 0 respectively with England still trailing India by 332 runs.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Star Tells Manchester United He Wants To Leave.

Following up his world record-breaking carnage with the bat, the visitors' fast-bowling captain Jasprit Bumrah (3/35) led from the front in his primary job, taking three English wickets, while Mohammed Shami (1/33) and Mohammed Siraj (1/5) took one wicket each.

Earlier, Bumrah bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara's feat by one run. The over yielded 35 runs with six extra runs.

Also Read | Wriddhiman Saha Quits Bengal Cricket After Receiving No Objection Certificate From CAB.

Bumrah's blitzkrieg was an icing on the cake after Ravindra Jadeja (104) notched his third Test century, following in the footsteps of Rishabh Pant (146) who got one on the opening day, lifting India to 416 all out from 98 for five.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 416 all out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60)

England 1st innings: 84/5 in 27 overs (Joe Root 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3/35).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)