Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 5 (ANI): England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remaining fixtures of the Bangladesh tour after suffering from a left thigh injury.

Jacks made his ODI debut on the tour, and played the first two ODIs. He scored 27 runs and picked a wicket over the two encounters before picking up a thigh injury, as per ICC.

Also Read | Neymar in Sex Scandal? PSG Star Asked To Have Sex With XXX OnlyFans Model Key Alves and Her Twin Sister? Everything You Need To Know.

The Surrey player made his first international appearance in the 2022/23 season. He made his T20I debut against Pakistan in September, before going on to feature in the Test series against the same side in December.

During his Test debut, Jacks impressed on a very flat surface in Rawalpindi, picking 6/161 in the first innings. England would go on to win the game by 74 runs.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

He was a part of the Test squad against New Zealand and the limited overs squad in Bangladesh.

England lead the three-match ODI series 2-0. England won the first ODI by three wickets thanks to a century from Dawid Malan (114*). In the second ODI, Jason Roy (132) and skipper Jos Buttler (76) helped England post 326/7 and Bangladesh fell 132 runs short of the win.

The third ODI will be played on March 6, 2023. The side will also play three T20Is on the tour, starting from March 9 onwards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)