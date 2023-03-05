Neymar is in the headlines again and this time for an XXX-tra saucy reason. Key Alves, a former volleyball player and current member of XXX OnlyFans, says Brazilian international Neymar once requested her twin sister be included in a threesome. The Brazilian model quit sports and now has a distinct type of fan base. PSG superstar reportedly approached once. When the 23-year-old native of Sao Paulo quit competitive sports to become a star in the adult online entertainment industry, it made headlines in 2022. 'Had Sex With Cristiano Ronaldo', Venezuelan Blogger Georgilaya Makes Shocking Claims, Al-Nassr Star's Spokesperson Responds.

She admitted at the moment that she could earn a lot more money in her new career than she ever had in her previous one. She reportedly has a fan base that includes Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. Alves revealed this while participating in the Brazilian Big Brother competition that the 31-year-old footballer allegedly made an inappropriate proposition involving her sister, Keyt.

Since 2017, when he concluded a record-breaking €222 million (£197 million/$236 million) transfer to France from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona, Neymar has played his club football for PSG. Neymar's future at Parc des Princes is a subject of ongoing discussion, but he is under contract there through 2025 and is said to have no plan of leaving despite frequent links to top Premier League clubs. OnlyFans Star Key Alves Rakes Fifty Times More on the 18+ Subscription-Based Platform Than From Volleyball.

During a conversation on the reality competition "Big Brother," in which Key Alves participates, she verified it. A fellow contestant on the TV show was informed by Key Alves that the Brazilian international footballer had made an extremely lewd proposition involving her sister. Keyt is the twin sister of the OnlyFans model, and Neymar reportedly desired to have intercourse with both of them. "You know what [Neymar] said? If he could have sex with both [of us]," said Alves.

Key Alves politely declined Neymar's invitation to have a threesome with them after he quickly made his sexual proposal saying "He got us all wrong". Neymar has lately garnered media attention for his off-field actions twice. He received criticism from the French and Brazilian tabloids for eating McDonald's and playing poker after losing a critical Champions League match to Bayern Munich. The 31-year-old, who paid a staggering $236 million to join PSG in 2017, is still being connected to a transfer away from Parc des Princes. His numerous injuries and disputes with PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe have irritated management and supporters enough. The superstar's contract in France has two more years to run.

