It is time for English football’s biggest rivalry as Liverpool gear up to take on Manchester United. It has been a below par season for Liverpool and making it to the top four is their only realistic target for the remainder of the campaign. They are currently sixth and with both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur not very consistent with their performances, the Reds can gain and salvage their season. Manchester United on the other hand have already won their first trophy in six years and to keep an outside chance of winning the league, they need a victory here. Erik Ten Haag has dominated the big games with his tactical brilliance and this game is very carefully poised. Liverpool versus Manchester United will be streamed on the Hotstar app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 10:00 PM IST. Roberto Firmino Transfer News: Brazilian Star Set to Leave Liverpool and Become Free Agent in the Summer.

Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara continue to miss fixtures for Liverpool but apart from the duo, the other big players available for selection. Coady Gakpo will lead the attack and the Dutchman will be flanked by Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez in the final third. Fabinho has not been at his very best so far and needs to improve of the home side are to dominate the contest. Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate make up for a strong center-back pairing and United could struggle to break them down.

Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw will all undergo late fitness test to determine their selection for the match. Wout Weghorst has done a brilliant job leading the attack as despite not scoring much, he is able to implement Erik ten Haag’s pressing style of play. Fred and Casemiro in midfield have complemented each other well and remain United’s core strength.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will face Manchester United in the English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, March 5. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say 'Go Watch Messi Then'? Know Truth About Al-Nassr Star's Reply To Young Fan's Taunt After Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23. The important match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. It will be a tough game for both the sides and is likely to end in a draw.

