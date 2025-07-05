London [UK], July 5 (ANI): England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match T20I series against India due to injury. She missed England's five-run victory in the third contest due to a left groin injury.

Sciver-Brunt went for further scans, which have revealed that her recovery will take longer than expected. In her absence, Tammy Beaumont took up the captaincy role, and she will continue to do so in the fourth and fifth fixtures. Sciver-Brunt will hope to regain her fitness before the ODI leg, which begins on July 16.

In a do-or-die clash, Beaumont led England to a narrow five-run victory to claw back into the series alive with a 1-2 scoreline. Maia Bouchier has been named Sciver-Brunt's replacement for the remainder of the series.

Sciver-Brunt led England in the first two T20Is, which England lost comprehensively. England felt the pressure of the top-class quality of the batters. Smriti Mandhana blazed her way to a sizzling century to set up a 97-run victory at Trent Bridge. In Bristol, Amanjot Kaur combined to post another imposing total of 181/4, which proved way too much for the hosts.

She didn't bowl a single over in those T20Is. In the first game, she contributed with 42-ball 66, the most notable effort in their batting unit as England collapsed to 113. In the second game, where she picked up the injury, Sciver-Brunt struck 13.

Before the third T20I, Beaumont was asked about the skipper's injury, to which she replied as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "That's something we don't know just yet, our medical team are doing all they can. She's got a scan today, so we'll know more, but I think it's in the balance for Manchester. But, whether it's one game or a couple, I'm just hoping to put my hand up for the team and do the best I can, and will welcome Nat back with open arms whenever she's fit."

With the series perfectly poised at 2-1, England and India will compete in Manchester in the fourth T20I on July 9, and the series will conclude in Birmingham on July 12. (ANI)

