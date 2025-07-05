Spanish Giants Real Madrid CF are set to lock horns with German stalwarts Borussia Dortmund in the high-voltage FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final match. The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final match is scheduled to be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The Los Blancos have fared fine for the majority of the FIFA CWC 2025, even without Kylian Mbappe, who missed the group stage games and only played as a substitute in the RO16 fixture against Juventus. Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Gonzalo Garcia's Lone Goal Helps Los Blancos Edge Past Bianconeri To Qualify For Quarterfinals.

A goal from Gonzalo Garcia helped Real Madrid edge past Juventus in the last knock-out match. Gonzalo Garcia isn't a regular in the side, but he got major minutes in the ongoing competition, after Kylian Mbappe was ill, and hospitalized. The side has fared well, but now they will be meeting their toughest opponents, in the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final match, scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, July 6. Star forward Kylian Mbappe playing in the game will be crucial for the revamping side, but questions remain as he hasn't yet been in the starting lineups for CWC 2025.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match?

The 26-year-old French forward Kylian Mbappe is fully fit now. He even played as a substitute in the second half for the side. So, it can be expected that Kylian Mbappe will be playing in the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final game. Real Madrid Home Jersey for 2025–26 Unveiled: See Pics of Kit To Be Worn by Kylian Mbappe and Co.

The new head coach Xabi Alonso must be having a tough time deciding if he should maintain the winning combination, and keep Gonzalo Garcia in the starting line-up, or give Kylian Mbappe his first start in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, as this is a tough, high-voltage knockout game, with semi-final spot at stake. Kylian Mbappe has been the top goal-scorer for Real Madrid in 2024-25, but Gonzalo Garcia got the winner in the last one. Whatever the call is, Alonso is expected to keep his 3-5-2 formation, and Kylian Mbappe will be playing either as a starter or as a substitute.

