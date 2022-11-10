Adelaide, Nov 10 (PTI) India suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semifinal to end their campaign at the T20 World Cup on an embarrassing note here on Thursday.

England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63.

In reply, England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand.

While the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure and stayed wicket-less, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England.

Brief Scores:

India: 168 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20).

England: 170 for no loss in 16 overs (Alex Hales 86, Jos Buttler 80; Arshdeep Singh 15/0).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)