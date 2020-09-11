London [UK], September 11 (ANI): England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has joined Arsenal Women from the University of North Carolina on Friday.

Lotte joined Arsenal Centre of Excellence in 2013 before making her senior debut two years later, as a substitute during a 2-1 win over Notts County. The centre-back, who can also play in holding midfield, went on to make 13 first-team appearances for the Gunners before moving to the University of North Carolina in 2017 to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Also Read | England vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score: Catch ENG vs AUS ODI Cricket Match Updates, Commentary and Live Scorecard.

During her time with UNC, Lotte won the ACC regular season twice, the ACC Women's Soccer Tournament twice and was part of a team that were two-time runners up in the NCAA Division College Cup.

"I'm delighted to say that I'm officially a Gooner. To see that this club can play at the highest levels, achieving the things that they do while also playing such exquisite football, that is definitely something that's drawn me to the club. I just can't wait to be a part of it," the 21-year-old said in a statement.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Sells off Hummer, CSK Spinner Posts a Picture on Instagram.

This month, Lotte also received her first senior Lionesses call-up for England's September training squad.

"I'm very happy we've got this one over the line. Lotte is obviously a player that when I first came in was about to leave for the US. All credit to the club for keeping tabs on her development whilst she was away, and then obviously securing a player that is in and around the England camp. She will be a top player," said head coach Joe Montemurro. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)