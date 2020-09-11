Harbhajan Singh has been a proud owner of Hummer since a few years now. But now, the Chennai Super Kings spinner has bid adieu to the beast and now has posted a picture on social media. He also tagged his wife Geeta Basra on the same with his daughter Hinaya. Bhajji was a proud owner of black hummer and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the beast was an extension of his personality. Needless to say that Bhajji was quite attached to the vehicle and thus posted a picture on Instagram and informed the fans about the update. Harbhajan Singh Files Complaint Against Chennai Businessman for Cheating Him of Rs 4 Crore.

Bhajji was recently in the news for pulling out of IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings. He had been absent from the week-long camp conducted by the team and said that he would join the team later. Later he had posted a tweet and informed the fans about pulling out of the tournament. Bhajji went on to say that he had pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons and is expecting complete privacy at the moment. For now, let's have a look at the picture shared by him.

Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPLCSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind," he wrote on Twitter. Talking about Chennai Super Kings, the team is all set to play their first game on September 19, 2020, against the Mumbai Indians.

