ENG vs AUS Live Score Updates: England and Australia will eye a winning start to the ODI series when they face each other in the 1st ODI of a three-match series starting Friday (September 11, 20Twitter20). England won the T20I series 2-1 and will be hoping for a similar, perhaps a clean-sweep, result from the ODIs. It was, however, Australia who ended the T20I series on a high after winning the final T20I match and Aaron Finch’s men will want to continue from there and record another win. England have included most of their World Cup-winning members in the side for the first time. Meanwhile, stay tuned as we bring you the live ball-by-ball commentary and live score updates of England vs Australia 1st ODI match. England vs Australia, Live Cricket Streaming, 1st ODI 2020 on SonyLIV Online.

Jofra Archer will be playing his first ODI since bowling England to a World Cup win last year. Many others from that winning side, including Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, will also make a return to England playing XI. The hosts beat Australia in the semi-finals on their way to the maiden WC win and have also trounced Aaron Finch’s men in their last two bilateral ODI series meetings. Australia though will want to forget all these and recall their group stage win over the same opponents at the World Cup last year. England vs Australia 1st ODI 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast, Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

This will also be the second ODI series under the new ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. England beat Ireland to open their account in the previous series. As many as 30 points are up for grabs – 10 points for each win – and both sides will be eager to take all 30. Top seven teams in the Cricket World Cup Super League secure direct qualification for the next 50-over World Cup in India.

Australia have lost both of their completed bilateral ODI series post the World Cup. They suffered a 1-2 defeat in India after winning the first game and lost 0-3 in South Africa. They also beat New Zealand in the first match of a three-ODI series but the series had to be suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic break.

Squads:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Tom Banton

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood