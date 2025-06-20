Leeds, Jun 20 (PTI) England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the opening Test of the five-match series for the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, here on Friday.

India handed Test debut to left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan while seasoned middle-order batter Karun Nair came back into the playing XI along with all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

India captain Shubman Gill confirmed at the toss that Sudharsan will bat at the No 3 slot.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

