London, Apr 9 (AP) The England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday announced a three-Test tour to New Zealand starting at Christchurch on November 28.

After the series opener at Hagley Oval, the tour will move to the North Island for tests in Wellington from December 6-10 and in Hamilton from December 14-18.

The last time the Test teams met in February and March of last year, they split a two-match series after England was on the verge of a 2-0 victory when skipper Ben Stokes enforced the follow-on.

New Zealand won by one run — only the fourth team in history to win a Test after following on — in the second Test after England won the first by 267 runs.

The three matches at the end of this year form part of the World Test Championship, which New Zealand won in its inaugural edition before losing the title to Australia.

India, which has won six of nine Tests in this edition, leads the WTC standings with Australia in second place and New Zealand in third. England is ninth ahead of home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The top two teams will advance to a final at Lord's in 2025. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)