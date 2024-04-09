Rajasthan Royals remains the only undefeated team in the IPL 2024 season with four wins in as many matches. After back-to-back away games, the Rajasthan team will play their third home game of the season as they host Gujarat Titans on April 10. The Titans had a great start to the campaign but then lost three matches in four games. They stand seventh in the points table. IPL 2024: A Look at Highest Scores by Players in Their 100th Indian Premier League Appearance

Rajasthan Royals has shown great consistency throughout the 2024 campaign so far. The 2008 IPL champions have the perfect mix of experienced and young players in the squad allowing them to adjust to the game according to situations. Gujarat Titans, back-to-back IPL finalists also has a star-studded team but lacks finishing. They are dependant on 3-4 players to carry them in every match.

RR vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other in 5 matches in IPL. Gujarat Titans in a short amount of time have enjoyed success against many teams on the way to two IPL finals. Out of 5 games played against RR, Gujarat has won 4. The Rajasthan side come out victorious on 1 occasion in the 2023 season. Andre Russell Covers His Ears As MS Dhoni Receives Loud Cheers While Coming Out To Bat During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

RR vs GT Match Number 24 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Sanju Samson Shubman Gill Riyan Parag Rashid Khan Yuzvendra Chahal Sai Sudharsan

RR vs GT Match Number 24 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

Both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have very balanced sides in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson will be aiming for another great batting performance against Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will face off against spin duo Chahal and Ashwin

RR vs GT Match Number 24 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals will host Gujarat Titans at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

RR vs GT Match Number 24 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports has broadcasting rights for the IPL 2024 season in India. Fans can watch the RR vs GT match live on Star Sports channels. Also, the live streaming of RR vs GT match number 24 of IPL 2024 will be available on JioCinma App. IPL 2024: A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History

RR vs GT Match Number 24 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

