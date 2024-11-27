London, Nov 27 (AP) Suspended Premier League referee David Coote is the subject of another investigation by the Football Association, this time following allegations that he discussed the possibility of booking a player with a fan before a match.

Coote denies any wrongdoing, according to British newspaper The Sun, which published the allegations.

The Sun has claimed Coote discussed the prospect of booking a then-Leeds player, Ezgjan Alioski, with a supporter of the club the day before a game against West Bromwich Albion in the second-tier Championship in October 2019. The newspaper alleges that after Coote booked the player, he messaged the supporter back to say: “I hope you backed as discussed.”

“These are very serious allegations,” the FA said, “and we are investigating as a matter of urgency.”

The Sun's story included a statement from Coote, in which he said: "Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

“I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”

Coote was suspended on November 12 by England's referees body, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, after a video circulated of him making offensive comments to friends about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

The PGMOL and the FA started investigations.

UEFA also launched an investigation into Coote following a video, again published by The Sun, allegedly showed him using cocaine during the European Championship this year.

Regarding the latest allegation about the yellow card in the Leeds match, the PGMOL said: “The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations.

“We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our Integrity Code of Conduct, which is signed by all match officials on an annual basis. PGMOL Board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that code be proven.” (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

