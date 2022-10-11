New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Following his side's seven-wicket win over South Africa, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that he is enjoying playing ODIs and his confidence is high.

A four-wicket haul from spinner Kuldeep Yadav and vital contributions from other Indian bowlers powered India to defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the series here on Tuesday.

Kuldeep finished with six wickets in the series in three matches at an average of 17.66 and an economy rate of 5.00. He is the leading wicket-taker in the series.

"IPL (this 2022 season) lifted my confidence. I bowled well in West Indies, Zimbabwe and for India-A team too. You get wickets sometimes, sometimes you do not. But my confidence is high nonetheless," said Kuldeep in a post-match press conference.

On whether he is disappointed on not being selected for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the spinner said that he is not and the squad selected is the best one.

"I am focusing on my processes and performing and improving in each upcoming match," he added.

The spinner said that he has worked a lot on his rhythm since coming back from injury.

On whether he has his eyes set on a spot in the 50-over World Cup team for 2023, the spinner said he is currently focusing on bilateral series that are yet to come.

"World Cup is far away, I am not thinking about it. I am focusing on the series that I am playing or will play in. With so much experience, I have an idea as to how to bowl in ODIs and T20Is. My aim will be to do good in upcoming series," he added.

South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for 18 runs. He was ably assisted by Washington Sundar (2/15) and Mohammad Siraj (2/17). Shahbaz Ahmed also took two wickets and gave away 32 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 34 runs, but none of the other batters could stay long on the crease. India comfortably chased the target in 19.1 overs with opener Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28*) making major contributions. Kuldeep Yadav got 'Man of the Match' award for his spell of 4/18.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj was given the 'Man of the Series' award for his consistent performance in the series. He took five wickets in three matches at an average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 4.52. His best bowling figures in the series were 3/38. (ANI)

