India romped home to an emphatic seven-wicket win in the 3rd ODI to win the series against South Africa, on Tuesday, October 11. The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed a dominant performance by the young Indian side with both bat and ball as they sealed the three-match series 2-1 in their favour, after having lost the 1st ODI. Shikhar Dhawan utilised his spinners to perfection on Tuesday, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the pack, having scalped four wickets as South Africa were skittled for a mere 99. His spin partners Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed were impressive as well, both ending up with two scalps apiece. Mohammed Siraj continued his good form in the series with a fine performance, that saw him take two wickets and concede just 17 runs in five overs. India Warm-up Matches Schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Practice Match Timings in IST, Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details

Dhawan put South Africa to bat and the visitors would have hoped to do better with the willow in hand. They never really got going as India continued chipping away at the wickets column. Barring Heinrich Klaasen, who looked good against the Indian bowlers for his knock of 34 runs, no other South Africa batter managed to make any major impact on the team's score. David Miller, captaining the side in the absence of both Keshav Maharaj and Temba Bavuma, also struggled. South Africa lost their last six wickets for just 33 runs on the board, a testament to how well India bowled on this track.

Chasing 100, India got off to a good start with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill scoring 42 for the first wicket. While Dhawan was run out for 8 after not being able to get back to his crease in time, Gill continued at the other end, playing some sublime shots on both sides of the wicket. Ishan Kishan too chipped in with 10 runs before the in-form Shreyas Iyer walked in and hit 28*, which included a six to finish the game off. Gill on 49, was caught in front of the wicket by a delivery from Lungi Ngidi with the youngster missing out on a well-deserved fifty.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Stat Highlights:

#India now have 38 wins in 2022, the most alongside Australia in a calendar year.

#South Africa were bowled out for their second-lowest ODI score.

#This was also the Proteas' lowest ODI total against India.

#India won the match with 185 balls remaining, the biggest margin of victory between these two sides in ODIs.

#This is also the ninth time India have won an ODI series 2-1 after losing the first match.

#South Africa became the first team to have three separate captains in a three-match ODI series.

South Africa, who would be having more or less these same players at the T20 World Cup, would hope to regroup ahead of the showpiece event, that is not very far away. This series win will stand as a testament to the incredible depth of the Indian side, especially with the main players in Australia, gearing up for the premier T20 event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).