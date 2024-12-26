Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): The first day of the Boxing Day Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed a surge of enthusiasm from cricket fans on Thursday. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli engaged in a heated altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas, an incident that added a dramatic flair to the day's play.

One fan told ANI, "I don't think there is any controversy. I think it's a part of cricket...It is not a controversy. If you ask Virat Kohli off the field, he would appreciate the way he (Sam Konstas) played."

Also Read | IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024: Sam Konstas' Impressive Test Debut Helps Australia Score 311/6; Jasprit Bumrah Keeps Battle Alive.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) officials will review the incident between Kohli and Konstas at the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to cricket.com.au.

Both Kohli and Konstas walked into each other before exchanging words. Australia opener Usman Khawaja tried to calm the situation, putting his arm around the India talisman batter. Umpire Michael Gough also came into action and played the role of peacemaker. As per cricket.com.au, match referee Andy Pycroft is certain to look at the incident.

Also Read | PAK 1/0 in 1 Over | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2024 Day 1: Kagiso Rabada Starts Off Sharp for Hosts.

Later in the second session, Konstas spoke to Channel 7 and said that he didn't quite realise what happened since he was wearing his gloves and then a little shoulder charge. The Aussie youngster added that it happens in cricket.

During the second session, Konstas spoke to Channel 7, reflecting on the incident.

"I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn't quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket," Konstas was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

ICC's Code of Conduct says that "any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire".

Either Kohli or Konstas would receive demerit points if match referee Andrew Pycroft adjudges the incident as a Level Two offence. Konstas played a 60-run knock from 65 balls in his debut match against India. He smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

Another fan says, "It's a classic boxing day test match. I have come here from Sydney. I think this match is very important for India...This would be an important match for the series..."

Currently, with the ongoing BGT series level at 1-1, both sides will be playing the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test intending to secure an all-important series lead needed to push a case for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)