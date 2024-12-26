South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are all set to take on the Shan Masood's Pakistan National Cricket Team but this time it will be in red-ball format. South Africa National Cricket Team whitewashed Pakistan in the T20I series at home by 2-0 after the last match was abandoned due to bad weather. Later, Pakistan swept South Africa in the ODI series and became the only team to clean-sweep the Proteas on South African soil. This will be the final fight and it will be the 1st Test match that will be played between the two sides. Pakistan Playing XI For Boxing Day Test vs South Africa Announced: Mohammad Abbas Returns, Abdullah Shafique Left Out For Opening Test.

Pakistan last played a Test series against England and came out with a positive result. Pakistan defeated England in their last played Test series. On the other hand, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in their last Test series. This means both Pakistan and South Africa will be coming strong in this 1st Test showdown. It will be interesting to see who will take the upper hand on day 1 of the SA vs PAK 1st Test.

It will go down as a tough tough battle for both sides as both of the teams are in good form. South Africa are currently on the top of the WTC 2023-24 standings. Pakistan are in the seventh spot. South Africa will look forward to securing another win so that they can continue to stay on top. A win by Pakistan will also be reflected in the WTC points table. South Africa vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2024: How To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

Squads:

South Africa National Cricket Team: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Khurram Shahzad.