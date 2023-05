Manchester, May 4 (AP) Erling Haaland set a Premier League goals record by scoring his 35th of the season in Manchester City's 3-0 win against West Ham.

The 22-year-old Norway striker struck in the 70th minute at Etihad Stadium to give the defending champions a 2-0 lead.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant, Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter, Hits Gym; Continues on Road to Recovery.

Haaland had equaled the previous record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole last Sunday at Fulham with his 34th of the season.

And he moved out on his own with the most Premier League goals in a single season with his latest strike.

Also Read | SRH vs KKR, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

“It was a nice feeling, as with every single goal I score,” Haaland said. “”Especially to win the game is really important."

Haaland has now scored 51 in all competitions in a remarkable first year at City.

His feat is even more impressive given that Shearer and Cole set the previous benchmark in an era when the league was played over 42 games.

English soccer's top division is now played over a 38-game campaign, with Haaland still having five more matches in which to extend his record.

Haaland left the field to a guard of honor from his City teammates to mark his achievement.

“It was really painful this guard of honor,” he said. “Everyone hit me on the back so it was really painful. But it was a nice feeling so I'm really happy.”

Nathan Ake and substitute Phil Foden also scored in the win that moved City back to the top of the standings, one point above Arsenal. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)