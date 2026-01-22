New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): As esports continues its integration into India's mainstream sports and digital ecosystem, a first-ever national survey by YouGov, commissioned by JetSynthesys, offers data-led insights into how seriously Indian esports athletes view the ecosystem as a career and a long-term opportunity in sport, according to a release.

The study captures how confidence, ambition and expectations among Indian esports players are evolving at a time when the sector has gained clearer regulatory recognition following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, in August last year, marking a shift from speculation to structure in India's esports journey.

Esports moves from passion to profession: It is increasingly viewed not just as a passion or pastime but as a serious professional pursuit. 83% of Indian esports players believe there is financial viability in pursuing esports as a career, with 49% describing it as an extremely viable career option. This confidence is translating into intent: three out of four Indian esports players say they have considered pursuing a career in esports.

Careers are expanding beyond the main stage: The survey also highlights that ambition today is no longer limited to competitive play alone. 81% of Indian esports players express interest in becoming full-time competitive players or streamers/content creators, while 56% are keen on roles such as coaches, analysts, team managers or event organisers. This reflects a growing understanding of esports as a broad, multi-layered career ecosystem that spans performance, content creation, strategy, and team operations.

Esports streaming and monetisation signal real momentum: across the esports ecosystem, streaming platforms and monetisation are currently the most established areas of support. 77% of Indian esports players say they see clear opportunities in streaming and monetisation today, making it the most visible and accessible enabler of professional aspirations beyond tournament winnings.

Ambition is real, structure is still catching up: While confidence and ambition are clearly rising, the study also highlights structural gaps in esports that continue to shape the decision-making of Indians aspiring to take it up as a full-time career. Challenges related to family support, social stigma, and broader social acceptance remain significant, with 82% of respondents citing these among their top three concerns.

Indian esports players consistently point to long-term enablers rather than short-term fixes. Government recognition and regulation, infrastructure such as video gaming cafes and arenas, and access to career counselling and mentorship pathways emerge as clear priorities, with 9 out of 10 rating each of these as important growth factors.

There is also strong support for institutional adoption, with 93% agreeing that esports should be included in college and university-level sports events. This is complemented by strong emphasis on private-sector support, with nearly 90% citing sponsorships from brands as important, alongside scholarships for esports players and coaching and training academies.

Esports is increasingly viewed through a sporting lens: Perceptions of esports itself are evolving. Nearly 60% of daily Indian esports players now consider esports to be as valid a sport as physical sports and mental disciplines such as chess, recognising the discipline and preparation it demands.

Findings also showed that views on athlete identity are shifting. While 69% are comfortable referring to professional esports players as "athletes", 40% say they already identify themselves as athletes, signalling that this shift in self-perception is now actively underway amongst Indian esports players.

Audiences behaving like sports fans: The study also shows that esports consumption in India is beginning to mirror patterns seen in traditional sports viewership. 80% of Indian esports players say they watch esports tournaments or leagues at least once or twice a month. This regular viewership coincides with awareness of major competitions such as the BGMI Mobile India Series, the Esports Asian Games, and leagues like the Global eCricket Premier League, with 85% of respondents saying they are aware of at least one of these events.

A competitive ecosystem: Sustained exposure to competitive video gaming is also shaping how Indian esports players perceive the capabilities developed through esports. 87% associate professional esports with capabilities such as strategic thinking and planning, adaptability, reflexes, hand-eye coordination, and quick decision-making under pressure, ranking these among their top five capabilities. Beyond gameplay, 71% cite discipline, serious practice, focus and concentration as key capabilities developed through esports, while 64% highlight problem-solving, mental resilience and toughness.

Commenting on the findings, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, said, "This study captures a pivotal moment for esports in India. What stands out is the clarity with which Indian esports players are thinking about the future, not just in terms of opportunity, but in terms of longevity and legitimacy. The next phase of growth must be about building durable pathways, credible institutions and support systems that allow talent to progress sustainably. This is how India moves from participation to leadership in global esports."

Overall, the findings underline a clear inflexion point for Indian esports. Player confidence and intent are no longer in question. The opportunity now lies in aligning policy, infrastructure and ecosystem development to ensure that this momentum translates into lasting careers, stronger institutions and a globally competitive esports ecosystem in India. (ANI)

