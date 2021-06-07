London [UK], June 7 (ANI): The Football Association (FA) on Monday confirmed that Ben White has replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's squad for the upcoming European Championships.

"The 23-year-old replaces Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was ruled out of the tournament last week through injury," the Football Association said in an official statement. Having made his England debut against Austria in Middlesbrough last Wednesday, White further impressed on his first start for the Three Lions as he played the duration of Sunday's win against Romania back at the Riverside Stadium. It is just a reward for the Dorset-born defender, who capped his first full campaign in the Premier League by being named Brighton's men's player of the season over the weekend. Gareth Southgate's squad will continue their tournament preparation at St. George's Park this week ahead of the Group D opener against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

England are placed in Group D alongside Croatia, Scotland, and the Czech Republic, and they will play their first match against Croatia on June 13.

Euro 2020 is set to kick off on June 11 with Turkey locking horns against Italy in the tournament opener. (ANI)

