London [UK], April 23 (ANI): A hat-trick from Riyad Mahrez sent Manchester City into the final of the ongoing FA Cup after a 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the semifinal on Sunday.

After his 42nd-minute penalty ended Sheffield United's resistance at the end of the first half, the Algerian international added a second goal shortly after the hour mark. He then swept in a fine third goal from Jack Grealish's cross in the 66th minute, leaving City supporters dreaming of a historic treble.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Had Iliman Ndiaye, the leading scorer for Sheffield United, not fired straight at Stefan Ortega with just two minutes remaining after receiving the ball within the six-yard box, the outcome would have been different.

Bernardo Silva may have beaten Daniel Jebbison to the ball for the penalty, but the Englishman's hasty attempt to clear the ball resulted in the Portuguese's injury. The 19-year-old had nothing to complain about.

Also Read | What is Stat Padding in Cricket? Know About the Infamous Term.

Pep Guardiola's team will now compete for the title on June 3 against either Manchester United or Brighton.

City has lost three straight times in the semifinals of this competition, but their trip to the FA Cup final will help them in their quest to win three trophies at the end of this campaign.

In an effort to match their neighbours Manchester United's 1998-1999 treble feats, City will play host to struggling Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday night at the Etihad. In May, City will face Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Champions League.

Sheffield United has a vital game on Wednesday as well since a win over West Brom would end a spectacular season and guarantee their return to the Premier League. But the test on Saturday was too difficult.

The heavy favourites on Saturday had an early scare shortly after kickoff when a corner came to Ndiaye at the back post, but he was unable to angle his shot past Ortega. City had lost four of their previous five games at Wembley. A few minutes later, after sprinting onto a flick-on, he blasted past the near post.

The underdogs got off to a fantastic start, but their main test lay in holding off City at the other end, where they attacked with a fierce tenacity. At one point, Guardiola's team had 80 per cent possession of the ball, but they were unable to come close to Wes Foderingham's goal. The solid defence of Sheffield United limited Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, and Julian Alvarez to speculative attempts from distance.

City appeared to be lacking inspiration as halftime drew near in the final third, but Jebbison's moment of inexperience gave them a path through. When Bernardo Silva misfired a volley into the air and floored the Portuguese player in the process, the adolescent swivelled and struck at the ball to try to remove it.

Mahrez struck into the bottom corner without error from the spot in the 43rd minute.

With more intent, City began the second half, but Erling Haaland was unable to convert a deflected shot from Sergio Gomez, and Alvarez missed the target. But at the hour mark, as John Egan and Jack Robinson backed off, Mahrez found himself in the box and was able to score his second in the 61st minute.

Five minutes later, Mahrez met Grealish's lovely centre and sent the ball home to end the match despite Foderingham putting a hand on the strike in the 66th minute. In 23 games after the World Cup break, he has now contributed to 19 goals (12 goals and seven assists).

It became a procession from that point on. The celebrations for Sheffield United, who have now lost their last six FA Cup semifinals, may take place in midweek. The substantial rewards are virtually within City's grasp. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)