New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): South African cricketer Faf du Plessis has praised the batting depth of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, calling them one of the strongest contenders for the title.

Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert du Plessis said Punjab Kings' batting unit has been consistently delivering, just as it did in the previous season when the team reached the final.

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"PBKS' batters are doing really well, and that is helping them in the IPL once again. Last season, all their batters played a crucial role in helping them reach the final. This season, their batting unit is delivering again," du Plessis said.

He also highlighted captain Shreyas Iyer, noting that after a quiet start with the bat, the skipper responded with a match-winning performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mullanpur on Saturday.

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"Captain Shreyas Iyer is the only top four batter who hasn't got runs so far, and he comes and not only gets a big score, but takes his team through against SRH," he added.

While praising PBKS overall, du Plessis pointed out minor concerns in the bowling department, especially around the form of Arshdeep Singh and an off day for Marco Jansen.

"I think PBKS are ticking every box. They are a very formidable side. Yes, there are still a few questions. Arshdeep Singh is perhaps not bowling as well as he would want. Mark Jansen had an off day. But none of this is serious," he said.

He concluded by calling Punjab Kings "among the title favourites," underlining their balanced squad and strong batting momentum this season. "But none of this is serious. For me, they are among the title favourites."

Punjab Kings have maintained their perfect start to the IPL 2026 season with a thrilling six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Kings faced an aggressive Hyderabad side that reached 120/0 in just eight overs.

However, a brilliant comeback from the bowling unit restricted SRH to 219/6. In response, Punjab's batters showcased their dominance once again, with openers Priyansh Arya (57 off 20) and Prabhsimran Singh (51 off 25) providing a lightning start.

Captain Shreyas Iyer then led from the front with a masterclass in finishing, scoring a match-winning, unbeaten 69 off just 33 balls to steer the team to 223/4 in 18.5 overs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)