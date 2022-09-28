Zurich [Switzerland], September 28 (ANI): Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri's legendary career has got a new level of recognition in form of a series named 'Captain Fantastic', which will showcase his story in a span of three episodes.

FIFA, the governing body of the sport, announced on Tuesday that a series about the career and life of Chhetri is available on FIFA+, its streaming platform.

Also Read | India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Semifinal Live Streaming Online on Voot: Get Free Telecast Details of IND-L vs AUS-L Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

"You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now," tweeted FIFA World Cup on Twitter.

It captures a lot of what is unseen and unheard about this star, be it his pre-teen anguish, his debut for India at age of 20, his romance with his future wife and his early days and peak as a football player with many awards and records under his belt.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Yet To Offer Contract Extension To Argentina Superstar.

He is the third-highest goal-scorer among active players in international football with 84 goals, only behind other legends like Lionel Messi of Argentina (90) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (117).

He is India's most-capped player and also its leading goal-scorer.

Chhetri helped India clinch the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup trophies and 2011, 2015, and 2021 editions of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

The star footballer has also been honoured with the AIFF Player of the Year award for a record seven times.

He is also the recipient of the country's highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna Award. He won it in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)