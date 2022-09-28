Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 as his contract expired to join Paris Saint Germain in a shocking transfer. The Argentine signed a two-year deal with the Parisian giants that will see him remain at the club until 2023. The 35-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season and is yet to receive offers from other clubs or renew with the Ligue 1 outfit. Argentina 3-0 Jamaica, International Friendly: Lionel Messi Nets Stunning Brace As Albiceleste Continue Winning Run (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The Argentine superstar has been in sensational form so far in his second full season with PSG. After netting just six league goals in this debut season, the 35-year-old has played part in 14 goals in 11 matches in all competitions for the Parisian giants. Lionel Messi Heaps Praise on His PSG Teammate Kylian Mbappe, Calls French Star a 'Beast'.

Despite his great form, the 35-year-old is yet to sign a contract extension with PSG. It is understood that Lionel Messi is waiting for the World Cup and will decide his future once the showpiece event in Qatar concludes according to The Sun.

Paris Saint Germain expressed their desire to offer Lionel Messi a one-year deal but are yet to table that deal. The Argentina skipper has not received contract offers from any other club as well and at the moment he is set to become a free agent after nine months' time.

Lionel Messi is currently focused on the World Cup with Argentina as they are drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in November's group stages. The Albiceleste will be aiming to lift the trophy after finishing as runners-up in 2014.

The PSG star is expected to then take a decision about his future club. There have been reports of linking the Argentine back to Barcelona next summer, but there has been no contact between the two parties since his emotional exit in 2021.

