Australia Legends and India Legends will face off against each other in the first semifinal of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Legends vs Australia Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated.

Both teams have had fantastic rubs in the competition and now are aiming to advance to the summit clash. India are one of the two unbeaten teams and will be aiming to continue that run. Meanwhile, after losing their encounter Australia have remained undefeated to reach this stage.

When Is India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 semi-final match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND-L vs AUS-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2022 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).