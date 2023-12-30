Wellington, Dec 30 (AP) Sarai Bareman, FIFA chief of women's football and the first female member of FIFA's reforms committee, has been made a Dame in New Zealand's New Year's honors list.

A damehood is the female equivalent of a knighthood and she's become Dame Sarai Bareman.

Bareman, who is of joint Samoan and New Zealand nationality, played for Samoa and was appointed to the reforms committee in 2015.

She has advocated for more women in leadership positions in FIFA and other football organizations and has called for better resourcing and prioritization of women's football.

Bareman was a key figure in the organization of this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the most heavily attended women's sports event in history.

She told the New Zealand Herald she read the letter informing her of the honor "a few times over to be sure it was correct.

“It was a very emotional moment for me. I'm very humbled, very honored, very grateful just to be in a position to make such an impact that I can be recognized at that level.

“I never in my life thought I'd be receiving such an honor as this.”

The New Zealand captain, Los Angeles-born Ali Riley and midfielder Ria Percival, were named Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit. (AP)

