Chelsea rode on a late goal from Estevao to defeat Liverpool 2-1 in a thriller in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. An absolute screamer by Moises Caicedo helped Chelsea take the lead in the 14th minute after a cautious start from both teams and the Blues held the 1-0 advantage at halftime. Liverpool then equalised through Cody Gakpo in the 63rd minute of the match, with Alexander Isak providing the assist and the game was wide open once again. But Chelsea eventually had the last laugh and also the three points on offer when Brazilian youngster Estevao scored in the added time, handing the Blues a victory. It was his first EPL goal. For Arne Slot and his Reds, it was a second consecutive EPL defeat and third straight loss across competitions after a solid start to the 2025-26 season. Manchester United 2-0 Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26: Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko on Target as Red Devils Return to Winning Ways.

