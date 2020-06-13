Sports News | Former Kiwi Batsman Matt Poore Passes Away Aged 90

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): Former New Zealand batsman and part-time off-spinner Matt Poore has passed away.

The former Kiwi batsman breathed his last, ten days after completing his 90th birthday, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Poore was primarily a batsman, but he used to roll his arm over on some occasions as well. He played most of his cricket in Christchurch and his first-class career ran from 1950-51 to 1961-62.

The batsman represented New Zealand in 14 Test matches.

He made his Test debut against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland, scoring 45 and 8 not-out, while also picking up four wickets.

That was to remain his best performance at the highest level as he never scored more in an innings and scalped just five more wickets overall in the format.

He ended his Test career with 355 runs at an average of 15.43 and nine wickets.

Poore retired after a bad season in 1956-57 when he just managed to score 90 runs at an average of 12.85. (ANI)

