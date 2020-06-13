Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Vasant Raiji, India’s Oldest First-Class Cricketer, Passes Away at 100; Twitterati Pays Tribute

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 11:41 AM IST
Vasant Raiji (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vasant Raiji, India’s oldest first-class cricketer, passed away at the age of 100 on Saturday. Raiji, who became India’s oldest living first-class cricketer following the demise of B.K. Garudachar in 2016, is survived by his wife and two daughters. Raiji celebrated his 100th birthday on January 26 and was visited by cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Waugh in his residence on the occasion of his birthday. Reports said that Raiji passed away in his bed in the wee hours of Saturday due to old age complications. Vasant Raiji, India's Oldest First-Class Cricketer, Dies at 100.

Raiji made his debut for Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1941 and represented them in nine first-class matches scoring 277 runs with two half-centuries. His made under Vijay Merchant’s captaincy and also played for the Cricket Club of India against the Central Provinces and Berar in 1939. Apart from playing cricket, Raiji was also a eminent writer and a cricket historian. He had also become the oldest living first-class cricketer after John Manners died in March earlier this year.

Raiji penned several books, including books on Sir Ranjisinhji Vibhaji Jadeja (Ranji) and Duleepsinhji (Duleep) after whom India two biggest first-class tournaments Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy have been named. The Romance of the Ranji Trophy (1984), from Presidency to Pentangular (2006) and Cricket Memories: Men and Matches of Bygone Days (2010) are some of the other books he authored.

