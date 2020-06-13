Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Yurik Vardanyan 64th Birth Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts About the Legendary Weightlifter

Sports Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 11:01 AM IST
A+
A-
Yurik Vardanyan 64th Birth Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts About the Legendary Weightlifter
Yurik Vardanyan (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of the greatest weightlifters of all-time and a former member of the Armenian parliament, Yurik Vardanyan celebrates his 64th birth anniversary on June 13, 2020 (Saturday). The 1980 Moscow Olympics champion, Yurik Vardanyan holds the world record of being the first weightlifter of shattering all the records of three weightlifting divisions. He was the first Armenian weightlifter to clinch a gold medal in weightlifting at the Olympics and was also a seven-time world champion in weightlifting.

Born in 1956 when Armenia was part of the USSR, Vardanyan grew up in Leninakam in Armenia SSR, which is now known as Gyumri. Vardanyan started training in weightlifting at the age of 14 under the guidance of his uncle Sergey. His first international limelight came when Vardanyan beat Peter Wenzel twice within a year. Wensel was one of the toughest opponents. By the age of 20, Vardanyan was already world-famous and had already won the World Championships, European Championship and the USSR Weightlifting Championship. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about Yurik Vardanyan.

  • Yurik Vardanyan was born in Gyumri, Armenia on June 13, 1956

  • Vardanyan is the first and only weightlifter to achieve a 400 kilogram total in 82.5 kg category

  • Yurik Vardanyan was honoured with the title of Masters of Sports of USSR in 1977

  • Vardanyan was also awarded the Order of Lenin in 1985 for his achievements and contribution to weightlifting

  • Yurik Vardanyan was the first wrestler from Armenia to win a gold medal in weightlifting. He clinched the top honours at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow

  • Vardanyan also served as the Sport and Youth Affairs Minister in his native land Armenia

Yurik Vardanyan passed away at the age of 62 in 2018 after a prolonged illness. His first issues developed after he met with a horrific accident and had damaged his thigh bone in 2010. He is widely respected and celebrated in Armenia for his achievements and contribution to the country’s developments of sports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Yurik Vardanyan Yurik Vardanyan Birth Anniversary Yurik Vardanyan Birthday Special Yurik Vardanyan Facts Yurik Vardanyan Lesser Known Facts
You might also like
Virender Sehwag Salutes ‘Supreme Sacrifices’ of Indian Armed Forces, Pays Tribute With Wonderful Message on Twitter
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Salutes ‘Supreme Sacrifices’ of Indian Armed Forces, Pays Tribute With Wonderful Message on Twitter
Kenenisa Bekele Birthday Special: From Setting Olympic Records to Winning on Marathon Debut, Lesser-Known Facts About the Ethiopian Long-Distance Runner
Sports

Kenenisa Bekele Birthday Special: From Setting Olympic Records to Winning on Marathon Debut, Lesser-Known Facts About the Ethiopian Long-Distance Runner
NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
Football

NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)
Lockie Ferguson Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the New Zealand Pacer As He Turns 29
Cricket

Lockie Ferguson Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the New Zealand Pacer As He Turns 29
Deepika Kumari Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About India’s Archery Star As She Turns 26
Sports

Deepika Kumari Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About India’s Archery Star As She Turns 26
Cristiano Ronaldo, His Juventus Teammates, AC Milan Stand Up Against Racism; Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final (See Pics)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, His Juventus Teammates, AC Milan Stand Up Against Racism; Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final (See Pics)
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement