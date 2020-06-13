Yurik Vardanyan 64th Birth Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts About the Legendary Weightlifter

One of the greatest weightlifters of all-time and a former member of the Armenian parliament, Yurik Vardanyan celebrates his 64th birth anniversary on June 13, 2020 (Saturday). The 1980 Moscow Olympics champion, Yurik Vardanyan holds the world record of being the first weightlifter of shattering all the records of three weightlifting divisions. He was the first Armenian weightlifter to clinch a gold medal in weightlifting at the Olympics and was also a seven-time world champion in weightlifting.

Born in 1956 when Armenia was part of the USSR, Vardanyan grew up in Leninakam in Armenia SSR, which is now known as Gyumri. Vardanyan started training in weightlifting at the age of 14 under the guidance of his uncle Sergey. His first international limelight came when Vardanyan beat Peter Wenzel twice within a year. Wensel was one of the toughest opponents. By the age of 20, Vardanyan was already world-famous and had already won the World Championships, European Championship and the USSR Weightlifting Championship. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about Yurik Vardanyan.

Yurik Vardanyan was born in Gyumri, Armenia on June 13, 1956

Vardanyan is the first and only weightlifter to achieve a 400 kilogram total in 82.5 kg category

Yurik Vardanyan was honoured with the title of Masters of Sports of USSR in 1977

Vardanyan was also awarded the Order of Lenin in 1985 for his achievements and contribution to weightlifting

Yurik Vardanyan was the first wrestler from Armenia to win a gold medal in weightlifting. He clinched the top honours at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow

Vardanyan also served as the Sport and Youth Affairs Minister in his native land Armenia

Yurik Vardanyan passed away at the age of 62 in 2018 after a prolonged illness. His first issues developed after he met with a horrific accident and had damaged his thigh bone in 2010. He is widely respected and celebrated in Armenia for his achievements and contribution to the country’s developments of sports.

