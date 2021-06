Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) Former city-based sports journalist Chandan Banerjee on Saturday died of a heart attack, family sources said.

He was 64.

He was the son of former president of Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club Bipul Banerjee. He also had active interest in table tennis.

