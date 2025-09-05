New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Formula 1 has today announced an extension of the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035, inclusive, building on the existing agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco that runs through the 2031 season, as per a release from F1.

The Monaco Grand Prix, which is one of the sport's most enduring races, having featured on the World Championship calendar in Formula 1's inaugural year in 1950, has given the sport iconic memories and incredible triumphs and heartbreak.

Since those early days, the Circuit de Monaco has demanded the ultimate skill and concentration from the drivers. Combined with its glamour and unique setting, the race in Monte Carlo is recognised as one of the most famous sporting events in the world.

In 2024, hometown hero Charles Leclerc created history when he became the first Monegasque in Formula 1 history to win the Grand Prix, and this year, Lando Norris secured his first-ever win in the Principality. From the rest of the current line-up of drivers, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen have all won multiple times on the streets of Monaco, too.

They join legends including Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, Sir Jackie Stewart and Graham Hill, who have all triumphed around the 3.3km circuit.

The Paddock and F1 Paddock Club have both seen significant investment to provide an extensive range of packages for fans to enjoy the glamour of the race in comfort and in a first this year, Formula 1's Global Partner, MSC Cruises' EXPLORA II ship, was docked in the heart of Port Hercule, offering guests a prime spot by the Paddock throughout race week and a series of events around the race.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO at Formula 1, said, "The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, so I'm delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035. It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world's most glamorous Principality. I would like to say a special thank you to His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in securing the long-term future of this historic partnership."

His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, said, "The renewal of the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035 is in keeping with a sporting and historical tradition to which the Principality remains deeply attached. I can only welcome this renewed commitment, which is a testament to our collective success, the excellence of our collaboration with Formula 1, and the unique place that Monaco occupies in the international motorsport landscape."

Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco, said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco for his unwavering support, as well as to Stefano Domenicali for his continued trust. The Automobile Club de Monaco is delighted with this four-year extension, which reflects the strong and enduring relationship between Formula 1 and the Principality of Monaco. This agreement reaffirms, more than ever, our commitment to delivering an exceptional, unmatched, and world-renowned race weekend to the passionate fans who travel from all over the globe to attend the Monaco Grand Prix, first held in 1929. I would also like to acknowledge the outstanding work of the F1 community and all the volunteers, as well as that of the Monegasque institutions, whose involvement is essential to the success of this extraordinary event." (ANI)

