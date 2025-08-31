McLaren driver Oscar Piastri won the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday, August 31. Racing Bulls driver Isack Hajdar, who is a rookie, earns his first-ever podium finish in his Formula One career. Iscak Hajdar finished third in the F1 Dutch Grand Prix. Defending champion Max Verstappen finished second in the Dutch Grand Prix. Earlier in the race, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton crashed out. Interestingly, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, also crashed and was out of the race. Oscar Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, was out of the race after he reported his McLaren started to smoke. Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP 2025 After Losing Control in Wet Conditions, Ferrari F1 Star’s Race Ends Early (Watch Video).

Oscar Piastri Wins F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Isack Hadjar Earns First-Ever Formula One Podium Finish

What a race, and what a moment for Isack Hadjar 🤩#F1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/Kxh7oStNA1 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2025

