2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: In a quick turnaround from the Netherlands, Formula One action moves to Italy for the highly anticipated 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix weekend, taking place between September 5 and September 7. McLaren's Oscar Piastri has managed to extend his lead in the F1 2025 Drivers' Championship, having won the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix, as teammate and closest competitor, Lando Norris, failed to finish after a technical failure ended his race on the 63rd lap. Defending champion Max Verstappen managed to cut both drivers' lead, coming third at Circuit Zandvoort. F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025: Lando Norris Retires With Mechanical Failure as Smoke Forces McLaren Star Out at Circuit Zandvoort (Watch Video).

F1 Italian Grand Prix will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in

Italy has been a legacy venue for Formula One since 1950. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is the defending champion, having won the 2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix ahead of Piastri and Norris. While the F1 2025 Drivers' Standings are closely fought, the Constructors' Standings witness McLaren maintain their dominance in the standings with an overwhelming lead over other competitors.

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Event 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Date September 6 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Autodromo Nazionale Monza Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, No Telecast in India

When is the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on September 6 and will be shown in India at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Italian GP viewing options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below. F1 2025: Jenson Button Hails Max Verstappen’s Unique Driving Talent, Says ‘Most Rounded Formula One Driver Ever’ (Watch Video).

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 499 or a race weekend pass worth INR 69. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Italian GP 2025 main race will be held on September 7, while Practice 1 & 2 will be held on September 5. Practice 3 will also take place on September 6, a few hours before the F1 Italian GP Qualifying.

