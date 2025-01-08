Paris, Jan 8 (AP) The 56-year-old Deschamps said in an interview with broadcaster TF1 that he will leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2026.

“I've been here since 2012, I'm scheduled to be here until 2026, the next World Cup, but that's where it's going to end because it has to end at some point,” Deschamps said in excerpts of the interview to be aired later Wednesday.

Also Read | FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of FCG vs HFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

“I did my time, with the same desire and the same passion to keep the French team at the highest level, but 2026 is all very well.”

Deschamps started in his role as a successor to Laurent Blanc and led France to victory at the 2018 World Cup, also reaching the final in 2022 and at the 2016 European Championship.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Shifted Out of Pakistan? Renovation of Stadiums Still Under Construction As Tournament Date Nears: Report .

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France reached the final and lost an epic title match to Argentina.

“I'm not here for the records,” Deschamps added. “The most important thing is that the France team remains at the top as it has been for many years.”

Europe will send 16 teams to the first 48-team World Cup, being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026.

Deschamps did not elaborate on his future beyond the World Cup.

“There is a life afterwards.," he said. “I don't know what it will be.” (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)