Goa are third in the Indian Super League with 25 points from 13 games and next face Hyderabad at home this evening. The Gaurs are chasing Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC in the race to finish top and as things stand, the hosts will need to continue a lengthy winning streak to achieve this feat. With four wins out of their last five games, Goa are in sublime form and it is now time to take the next step. Opponents Hyderabad on the other hand are in dire straits with just 8 points on board and down to 12th in the rankings. They have lost four times in their last five games and in need of a win. FC Goa Target Three Points Against Hyderabad FC, Seek Consecutive Wins in ISL 2024–25.

Brison Duben Fernandes scored twice against Odisha in the last game and he is one player who can add to Goa’s goal-scoring abilities. Iker Guarrotxena will lead the forward line as the focal point with Udanta Singh and Borja Herrera completing the players in the final third. Sahil Tavora will be tasked with breaking up play in midfield.

Stefan Sapic struggled in defence for Hyderabad and his miseries were compounded when he scored an own goal. He is likely to start though and will partner Alex Saji at the heart of defence. Joseph Sunny should be picked to lead the attack and Cy Goddard as the playmaker.

When is FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

FC Goa are all set to battle Hyderabad FC in their next ISL 2024-25 match. FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match viewing options below.

Where to Watch FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC live streaming options below. ISL 2024–25: Struggling East Bengal Rope In Venezuelan Forward Richard Enrique Celis Sanchez in Mid-Season Transfer Window.

How to Watch W, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC live streaming online for free. Goa will create wave after wave of attack in this tie and should secure an easy win.

