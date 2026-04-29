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Agency News Agency News Sports News | From Bloem to Big Stage: How Allan Donald Helped Shape Gerald Coetzee Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Blessed with the most aesthetically pleasing action, future Proteas legend Allan Donald was charging in on his first-class debut. Donald, aka 'White Lightning', would mature into the trailblazer for South Africa's rich fast-bowling heritage of the modern era, according to a release.

Johannesburg [South Africa], April 29 (ANI): It was just over 40 years ago when a loose-limbed young tearaway from the central region of South Africa - Bloemfontein - had everyone gasping for air in excitement.

Blessed with the most aesthetically pleasing action, then future Proteas legend Allan Donald was charging in on his first-class debut. Donald, aka 'White Lightning', would mature into the trailblazer for South Africa's rich fast-bowling heritage of the modern era, according to a statement.

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Fast forward a couple of decades, and it was Donald who discovered one of the most promising fast-bowling talents in the country that would be the catalyst for the next generation. The irony was not lost in the fact that the youngster, Gerald Coetzee, also hailed from the very same 'City of Roses'.

"It was the first half of 2018, and I was in a consultancy role with the Knights - the domestic professional team in Bloemfontein -, and I was called by a guy by the name of Gregg Hobson, who [was] the Director of Cricket at St Andrew's [now deputy headmaster] to come and have a look at this kid," Donald told Betway SA20.

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"I mean, he was almost too quick for those school kids. He had this sort of fast-ish rhythm. He bowled proper wheels for a schoolboy [during which he was selected for SA Colts in 2016, SA Schools in 2018 as captain and made the team of the tournament at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup]. That was my first sort of meeting with him and just getting to know him."

It was the beginning of a long-standing relationship between Donald and Coetzee, with the mentor and student being paired up during the early years of the Durban Super Giants fast bowler's professional career.

"We signed him up at the Knights shortly afterwards, so I've worked quite a bit with him through 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022," said Donald, who was DSG's bowling coach in Season 3. "It was really fun working with him. He's a sponge, he's an absolute sponge. He just asks really good questions."

During this period, Donald also witnessed firsthand the trials and tribulations that Coetzee had experienced, along with the courage and conviction it took to build up both the physical and mental strength to come back after all the injuries he suffered.

"Geez, I think he's just been so unlucky with injuries," Donald said. "From an early age, the injuries started sort of creeping up on him a bit. But he's invested well in his body. I've seen a guy grow up and get bigger and stronger because he's gone through hell and back in terms of injuries. One just hopes that he gets a break and he stays fit."

After being one of the breakout stars in Betway SA20 Season 1 for the Joburg Super Kings, Coetzee has featured sporadically in South Africa's premier T20 competition. However, the now 25-year-old enjoyed a fresh start in Season 4, playing for his new franchise, Durban's Super Giants, at Kingsmead.

Coetzee only played three matches toward the latter end of the tournament, but he showed that he had lost none of his pace, bristle, and hostility. It was sufficient to convince the national selectors that 'The Karate Kid' was ready for a Proteas recall, with Coetzee making his international comeback on the recent tour of New Zealand.

In the absence of regular Proteas spearheads Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje, Coetzee relished the responsibility of leading an inexperienced attack and displayed the type of form that previously saw him top the Proteas' wicket-takers table at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He claimed eight Black Caps wickets - the most in the series - and showed that he was ready to take on the world again.

He was also content to build up his bowling loads slowly, moving domestic teams from the Titans to the Lions - where he would be reunited with Donald - but then the call came. Coetzee was back in the 'Big Show', signed up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as an injury replacement for Australian veteran David Payne for the remainder of IPL 2026.

It would be Coetzee's fourth IPL team after previous stints with the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans.

Donald believes it could be a shrewd piece of business by Sunrisers Hyderabad, especially since Coetzee has made a few technical adjustments to maintain his fitness.

"I'm so super stoked for him that he's gone there [New Zealand] and he's played every single game and he's come out of that unscathed," Donald said. "He was very happy with the way he pulled up in all those games. The one thing I've noticed is that he's worked a little bit on his rhythm. He's gone deliberately a little bit slower, not as hard as he used to. He just felt that he didn't have enough time to load the trigger and then pull the trigger, which means launching off the floor a bit better and getting bigger.

He added, "He's a hungry young man. He's aggressive, he wants it, he wants to be in tough spots. Not only is he a good athlete as a bowler, but he's a good athlete in the field as well. He moves well, and he's very strong. I mean, I've never seen a guy run a 3km time trial as well as him. He's got all the attributes that you want in a quick bowler. And I saw him live the other day at Centurion, showing that he's got this rhythm and can still bowl high 140s." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)