New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Gameskraft Foundation, the CSR arm of skill-based online gaming company Gameskraft, has renewed its partnerships with four Indian sports organisations, reaffirming its commitment to strengthen the country's Olympic and grassroots sports pipeline.

The CSR arm of gaming major Gameskraft will continue to support the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Anju Bobby Sports Foundation (ABSF), GoSports Foundation, and Dola & Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation (DRBSF), stated a press release.

The foundation has supported more than 140 athletes who have won over 190 medals across various disciplines in the last financial year.

India's top sports personalities welcomed the renewed support.

Anju Bobby George, founder of ABSF and the country's first medallist at the World Athletics Championships, hailed the collaboration:

“The backing we've received is not just empowering for our training infrastructure but has been vital in inspiring young girls from small towns to dream bigger," she stated.

Manisha Malhotra, president of IIS, added, “Corporate India's involvement in sport is pivotal, and some of our more prominent achievements have been a result of this support."

IIS boasts Olympic star Neeraj Chopra, GoSports Foundation backs para-athletes who together claimed four medals at the Paralympics, including two gold medals; ABSF's Shaili Singh bagged bronze at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships; while DRBSF has former world number one archer Deepika Kumari in its ranks.

