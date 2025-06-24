India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The first IND vs ENG Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 is reaching its climax, with all three results possible on the final day of the contest. India national cricket team needs 10 wickets, while England national cricket team requires 350 runs, to draw first blood in the five-Test series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Day 4 was a topsy-turvy day for both teams as the first Indian batters ruled the roost until the first two sessions, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: India Cricket Team Vice-Captain Rishabh Pant Reprimanded by ICC for Showing Dissent at Umpire’s Decision.

However, England managed to pull things back in the final session of Day 5, where India suffered another collapse and lost six wickets for 31 runs, restricting their target to 371. England's openers played out the final few overs for Day 4 and scored 21 runs, to take the Three Lions to safety without loss of a wicket. England will want to rekindle memories from the 2019 Ashes, where they chased 359 in the fourth innings. While India will once again depend on Jasprit Bumrah to rake in as many as wickets as possible, with all other bowlers underperforming.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).