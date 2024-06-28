Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has said that former India batter Gautam Gambhir is likely to be the Team India's head coach after the T20 World Cup.

"I think he will be the next coach (for Team India)," Ganguly told media persons.

With Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach ending after the T20 World Cup, the BCCI is in the process of taking a decision. Rahul Dravid has expressed his intention to not renew the contract.

"Every game I have coached for India is important. This is the last tournament in job. I have enjoyed coaching India, it is great to work with these boys. It is a special job. But there are schedules where I find myself that at this stage of my life, I won't be able to apply," Dravid had said earlier.

Gambhir is seen as a front-runner for the role of head coach. He was a left-handed opener for India team and served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season.

Ganguly lauded India team for reaching T20 World Cup final. "To get to two World Cup finals in 7 months speaks volumes about the capability & strength of the team...They will not make any changes to the team and this is Rohit Sharma's leadership style. It will be the same team...I wish they win it tomorrow," the 51-year-old added.

India will take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (ANI)

