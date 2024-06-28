India have entered the final of a T20 World Cup after a long gap of 10 years. Last they played against Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2014 final. Since then they have lost two semifinals and got knocked out once from the group stages. India have been dominant in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as they have defeated everyone they played till now and are unbeaten. They secured dominant victories against top teams like Australia and England as well. India have performed as a team and they will want to move over one final hurdle between them and the glory when they take on South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20 World Cup Ahead of T20WC 2024 Final.

South Africa are also a strong team entering the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. They have also been unbeaten in the competition till now and for a change, they have won close games which they used to lose. The semifinal was one sided in their favour and now they will want to make their first ICC event final memorable with a win and spoil the party of India. Both sides being very strongly setup, they will need to overcome some key battles which will eventually decide the fate of the summit clash. Here's some matchups which will be crucial to the result of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

1. Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada:

Rohit Sharma has been a key factor for India's journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, He is in a superb touch and his half-centuries against Australia and England have helped India enter the final with ease. India will look for their captain to fire once more and seal the victory in their favour. But for that, Rohit Sharma has to overcome the threat of Kagiso Rabada. In the 76 balls faced against Rabada, Rohit has scored only 90 runs in 118.42 strike rate and got dismissed four times. Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada battle will decide where the game goes eventually.

2. Heinrich Klaasen vs Kuldeep Yadav:

Kuldeep Yadav has been the second-best bowler for India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after Jasprit Bumrah. Since he started playing he has taken ten wickets in just four games played so far. He poses a threat to South Africa but to be really effective against them he has to over come the challenge of Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen, who is a top player of spin, has been dominant against Kuldeep. In the 18 balls faced so far in T20s, Klaasen has scored 31 runs and never got dismissed. He has a strike rate of 172.22 against Kuldeep. This battle will definitely decide who bosses the middle overs.

3. Quinton de Kock vs Arshdeep Singh:

if South Africa has to defeat India, in the conditions of Kensington Oval in Barbados, they will have to win the powerplay battle and for that they have to play Jasprit Bumrah well. But before Bumrah, there is an additional threat of Arshdeep Singh who has fared very well against Proteas opener Quinton de Kock in his short career. Arshdeep has dismissed de Kock 3 times while the South African batter has been able to score only 31 runs in the 32 deliveries he faced against Arshdeep. De Kock's strike rate is only 96.87 against the left arm seamer. If Arshdeep can repeat it once more, it will be a major blow for South Africa. Is There A Reserve Day For T20 World Cup 2024 Final? Will India vs South Africa Summit Clash be Played Next Day In Case Rain Plays Spoilsport?

Powerplay dominance will be the key for the both teams as will be the middle overs scoring rate as scoring with a softer ball in the end overs in West Indies has been a challenge in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hence, the mentioned battles and their outcomes might be the ones that decide who lifts the trophy of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

