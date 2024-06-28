India National Cricket Team have qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final beating England in the semifinal clash. They have been dominant in the competition so far beating teams like Pakistan, Australia and England. India are also unbeaten in the competition even after playing seven games. They are all set for one final battle as they take on South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29. India are at an handshaking distance from the title and a win will secure them the much elusive ICC title. But for that they have to beat a strong South African side who are also coming unbeaten. In doing so, India have to master the conditions in Kensington Oval. Fans eager to know what the highest score is, average score, win-loss ratio and pitch conditions at the venue can read more. IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Here's Three Key Battles That Can Decide the Fate of the Summit Clash.

What is the Average First Innings Total, Highest Score and Other Statistics at the Kensington Oval in T20s?

Till now, 32 T20Is have been hosted the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The Average first innings score at the venue is 159. The highest total scored at the venue is by West Indies, in 2022 against England. The Caribbeans scored 224/5. The lowest total scored is by Afghanistan against South Africa. They scored 80 runs in 2010.

How Has the Venue Fared In the Ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The venue has hosted eight matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 so far, out of which six games have had a result. Teams batting first and second have won three games each, while one match ended in a tie. The Kensington Oval is the third-fastest scoring ground in the tournament, with runs coming at 7.78 per over. Only the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua have seen batters score at a faster rate.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the team that won the toss won three out of six matches that ended in a result. Out of eight games, captains have elected to bat first three times, while opting to chase on five occasions. The team electing to bat has won one game out of three, while the team opting to chase has three wins out of five games.

Batting First or Second, Who Has the Advantage at the Kensington Oval In Barbados?

About 32 T20 games have been played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. In all T20Is held at this venue, the team batting first has had an overwhelming advantage, winning 19 of the 29 completed matches. However, the last two matches held here have been won by the chasing team.

How the Kensington Oval Pitch Conditions Have Helped the Bowlers?

The pitch in the Kensington Oval has provided more purchase to pace than spin. While the fast-bowlers have picked 59 wickets at an average of 20.22, the spinners have only managed 32 scalps at 26.40 apiece and have only marginally been more economical, going at 7.28, as compared to the pacers, who have gone at 7.88. Although it is a comparatively high-scoring ground, bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will definitely be effective on the surface. India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20 World Cup Ahead of T20WC 2024 Final.

How the Toss Factor Has Helped Teams Winning the Coin-Flip at the Kensington Oval?

The team winning the toss has won 18 out of 29 completed T20I matches at this venue. Teams have elected to bat first 13 times here and have won 10 of those games. On the other hand, though teams have opted to bowl first on 19 occasions, they have won just eight of those matches, while losing nine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).