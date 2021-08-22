New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Former India cricketer Gargi Banerjee has been named as the manager of the Indian women's team for the upcoming tour of Australia.

India will lock horns with Australia in three ODIs at North Sydney Oval (September 19) and the Junction Oval (September 22 and 24) to open the summer before the standalone Test match at the WACA Ground (September 30-October 3).

Also Read | Lionel Messi Likely To Make PSG Debut Next Weekend Admits Manager Mauricio Pochettino After Mauro Icardi Injury.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya congratulated Banerjee on her appointment.

"Former India Player #GargiBanerjee appointed as manager of Indian Women's Team for their Tour to #Australia. President, #AvishekDalmiya congratulated her and wished her all the best for the assignment," CAB Cricket tweeted.

Also Read | Matchday: Manchester United, Chelsea Seek Consecutive Premier League Wins, Bayern Munich Chase First League Win.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Banerjee is currently part of the CAB Apex Council and will join the Indian camp on Sunday evening in Bengaluru.

Coming back to the Australia series, India's tour will conclude with three T20Is at North Sydney Oval (Oct 7, 9, and 11), with the hosts set to break for the WBBL before the Women's Ashes series.

The Indian women's side is slated to depart for the tour on August 29 or 30 and will serve a 14-day quarantine upon reaching Australia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)