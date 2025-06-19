Sports News | Gattuso Says Italy Needs a Different Mentality to Avoid Missing Another World Cup

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Gennaro Gattuso is approaching his new job as the coach of an Italy squad in crisis with the same determination and combativeness he used to display on the field as a gritty midfielder.

Agency News PTI| Jun 19, 2025 04:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Gattuso Says Italy Needs a Different Mentality to Avoid Missing Another World Cup

Rome, Jun 19 (AP) Gennaro Gattuso is approaching his new job as the coach of an Italy squad in crisis with the same determination and combativeness he used to display on the field as a gritty midfielder.

Replacing the fired Luciano Spalletti, with the four-time champion Azzurri in real danger of failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup, Gattuso knows there's no room for errors.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Leeds.

“I know it's not an easy job but nothing is easy in life,” Gattuso said at his presentation Thursday. “There's not much to say. There's work to do.

“I need to get inside the players' heads. I hear often that we don't have the talent or good enough players anymore. But I think we have the players. We just need to put the players in condition to succeed. We need to get Italy back to the World Cup. That's fundamental.”

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Spalletti was fired after Italy lost its opening qualifier 3-0 at Norway. The Azzurri are already nine points behind Norway in their World Cup qualifying group — albeit having played two matches fewer than the leader.

Gattuso's debut will be at home to Estonia on Sept. 5. Israel is also in the five-team Group I.

Italy hosts Norway in the final round on Nov. 16. Only the group winner advances directly to next year's tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The runner-up enters playoff brackets to be played next March.

That was the stage where Italy was eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia and ruled out of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, respectively.

But Italy's struggles go back further, with the Azzurri having failed to advance past the group phase at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Gattuso, however, remains identified as one of the main catalysts of its run to the title in 2006.

“He responded without any hesitation to our call and with the same enthusiasm as when he was called up as a player to the national team,” Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said.

“And not simply enthusiasm. It's really a lot more: great spirit of sacrifice, great professionalism and diligence. He told me right away that nobody wins alone, that you win as a squad and a group.”

New rules for injured playersGattuso said he wants to set a new standard of dedication whereby even injured players remain at the national team's training center.

“We have plenty of physical therapists and medical staff,” Gattuso said. “If I had listened to my body, I would have played 50 fewer matches. We need to go beyond our limits.”

Chiesa and AcerbiGattuso said he had already made calls to 35 players, including Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa was a standout on the Italy team that won the European Championship in 2021 but hasn't played much since leaving Juventus for Liverpool last year.

“I told Chiesa that he needs to find a way to play more regularly,” Gattuso said.

One player who Gattuso did not call was 37-year-old defender Francesco Acerbi, who turned down his call up for the Norway match, where he was expected to mark Erling Haaland.

“I respect him,” Gattuso said. “But I called other, younger players who I think can offer us something.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Agency News PTI| Jun 19, 2025 04:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Gattuso Says Italy Needs a Different Mentality to Avoid Missing Another World Cup

Rome, Jun 19 (AP) Gennaro Gattuso is approaching his new job as the coach of an Italy squad in crisis with the same determination and combativeness he used to display on the field as a gritty midfielder.

Replacing the fired Luciano Spalletti, with the four-time champion Azzurri in real danger of failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup, Gattuso knows there's no room for errors.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Leeds.

“I know it's not an easy job but nothing is easy in life,” Gattuso said at his presentation Thursday. “There's not much to say. There's work to do.

“I need to get inside the players' heads. I hear often that we don't have the talent or good enough players anymore. But I think we have the players. We just need to put the players in condition to succeed. We need to get Italy back to the World Cup. That's fundamental.”

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Spalletti was fired after Italy lost its opening qualifier 3-0 at Norway. The Azzurri are already nine points behind Norway in their World Cup qualifying group — albeit having played two matches fewer than the leader.

Gattuso's debut will be at home to Estonia on Sept. 5. Israel is also in the five-team Group I.

Italy hosts Norway in the final round on Nov. 16. Only the group winner advances directly to next year's tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The runner-up enters playoff brackets to be played next March.

That was the stage where Italy was eliminated by Sweden and North Macedonia and ruled out of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, respectively.

But Italy's struggles go back further, with the Azzurri having failed to advance past the group phase at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Gattuso, however, remains identified as one of the main catalysts of its run to the title in 2006.

“He responded without any hesitation to our call and with the same enthusiasm as when he was called up as a player to the national team,” Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said.

“And not simply enthusiasm. It's really a lot more: great spirit of sacrifice, great professionalism and diligence. He told me right away that nobody wins alone, that you win as a squad and a group.”

New rules for injured playersGattuso said he wants to set a new standard of dedication whereby even injured players remain at the national team's training center.

“We have plenty of physical therapists and medical staff,” Gattuso said. “If I had listened to my body, I would have played 50 fewer matches. We need to go beyond our limits.”

Chiesa and AcerbiGattuso said he had already made calls to 35 players, including Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa was a standout on the Italy team that won the European Championship in 2021 but hasn't played much since leaving Juventus for Liverpool last year.

“I told Chiesa that he needs to find a way to play more regularly,” Gattuso said.

One player who Gattuso did not call was 37-year-old defender Francesco Acerbi, who turned down his call up for the Norway match, where he was expected to mark Erling Haaland.

“I respect him,” Gattuso said. “But I called other, younger players who I think can offer us something.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
air india flight reschedule
2000+K+ searches
bodoland lottery result
2000+K+ searches
bpsc
2000+K+ searches
hdfc bank chro resigns
2000+K+ searches
diana shnaider
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
‘I’m Not Obstructing’: Brad Lander Arrested by Federal Agents While Escorting Immigrant From Court in New York City, Video Surfaces
Brad Lander

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
air india flight reschedule
2000+K+ searches
bodoland lottery result
2000+K+ searches
bpsc
2000+K+ searches
hdfc bank chro resigns
2000+K+ searches
diana shnaider
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel