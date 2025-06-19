Inter Miami will lock horns against Porto in the Group A match in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Inter Miami vs Porto clash will be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, June 20. The much-awaited clash will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both sides have already played a match in the Club World Cup, with Inter Miami and Porto playing out goalless draws against Al Ahly and Palmeiras, respectively. Javier Mascherano's men are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, but Inter Miami have only managed to win twice. A Look at Top Five Players To Watch Out for in Club World Cup 2025, From Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe; Check Full List.

A win against Porto will boost their qualification chances for the knockout stages of the ongoing Club World Cup. Inter Miami and Porto haven't played each other before, but they are set to clash in a high-voltage encounter this time. A defeat for either side will make their chances tough to reach the next round of the showpiece tournament. Fans are eager to know whether Lionel Messi will feature in the starting XI of Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup opener against Porto. They will get the complete information here.

Is Lionel Messi Playing in Inter Miami vs Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match?

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has confirmed that Lionel Messi will be available for selection tomorrow in the team's second FIFA Club World Cup group stage match against Porto. "The only one who will be available for us that wasn't in the last match is Jordi Alba. The rest are still not available. Jordi, today, three weeks ago suffered a hamstring injury so we will evaluate what is better if he starts or comes on as a substitute. We know, but I won't tell you," said Mascherano as quoted by ESPN. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Referees Set to Wear Eye-Level Cameras To Improve Experience For Television Viewers.

Javier Mascherano further added that Lionel Messi trained well after Miami's opening fixture in the Club World Cup match against Al Ahly. Lionel Messi's presence in the upcoming crucial match will be a big boost for Inter Miami.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2025 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).