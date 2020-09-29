Genoa, Sep 29 (AP) Genoa says another 12 members of the match squad have the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases at the Serie A club to 14.

It was revealed over the weekend that goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Lasse Schöne contracted the virus.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Faces Wrath of Angry Mumbai Indians Fans For Sending Hardik Pandya Ahead of Ishan Kishan During RCB vs MI Super Over in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Further tests showed it had spread through the matchday squad, and Genoa said “the number of members positive for COVID-19 has increased to 14 between team members and staff.”

Genoa's Serie A match against Torino on Saturday is now a doubt.

Also Read | RCB vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Second Super Over of the Season and Other Stats from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians.

Genoa lost at Napoli 6-0 on Sunday.

Napoli players and staff will undergo further tests before their match against Juventus. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)