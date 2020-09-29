Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling super over in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Momentum was riding a rollercoaster throughout the encounter as the contest but it was Virat Kohli’s men who crossed the line. Ishan Kishan was the star performer of the encounter as, amid great pressure, the southpaw scored 99 off 58 balls and almost guided his side over the lines. He also smashed some giant sixes in the last few overs which helped Mumbai to tie the game. Despite his stellar show, however, Hardik Pandya was sent in the super over alongside Kieron Pollard and the move didn’t pay off as the all-rounder could only score one run from two deliveries which proved to be crucial in MI’s defeat. RCB vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Second Super Over of the Season and Other Stats from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians.

Fans were not amused by Rohit Sharma’s decision of sending Pandya ahead of Kishan in the one-over eliminator as they slammed the MI skipper and team management. The Junior Pandya, who’s known for his big-hitting abilities, hasn’t shown great form in the tournament and in the game against RCB too, he was dismissed after scoring 15 runs off 13 balls. Kishan, on the other hand, had assessed the conditions well and played some staggering shots in his marathon knock. Hence, the decision completely baffled the netizens who lashed out at the four-time champions. RCB Funny Memes Surface Again Despite Team’s Super Over Win, Twitterati Also Praise Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard.

Fans Not Happy!!

Maaaaaannnn!!! 🤢😭 Well played Boiiii Never forgive Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/iGtjF0Orlf — MI (@_boom93) September 28, 2020

Overrated!!

Hardik Pandya should be thrown out of the MI squad 😡😡😡..... Aur isko kuch gyandoo Ben Stokes se compare karte hain... Even Dube is better than Pandya. Isko cricket se nikalo aur Karan Johar ke show mein bhejo#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/Xzyb5XJUod — Prateem Bhattacharjee 🇮🇳🚩 (@PBTheBanglaBoy) September 28, 2020

Pathetic Batting!!

Look at that disappointment. Ishan kishan have everything and almost won for Mumbai. Hardik's pathetic batting in super over and you can see Ishan reaction below.. Super frustrated and disappointed.#RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/WQCRImJoaU — Milan Chheda 👨‍💻 (@milanchheda) September 28, 2020

More Bashing!!

@ImRo45 selfish man ishan kishan ko kyu nhi bheja ... Hardik pandya ko bhej diya aur match harwa diya. — Rahul shukla (@rahul_shukla4u) September 29, 2020

Bad Choice?

The Superover should have been opened by Rohit/Ishan Kishan and Pollard, Hardik was a bad choice. — Dulhe ka fufa (@dulhekafufa) September 28, 2020

Memes In Action!!

Commentators after Ishan Kishan's knock of 99 off 58 bail off MI: Ishan you beauty... Take a bow... Unreal scenes here at Dubai. Commentators when they see Hardik Pandya coming out to bat instead of Ishan Kishan: ...#IPL2020 #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Viil3p4KIv — Manit Rustagi (@thefakegrownup) September 28, 2020

Same Mistake Again!!

Even Mayank hadnt come out in the prev super over. We really cannot assume how hot it really is. And for any other team, you'd still think of sending kishan, but for a team like MI who has pollard & hardik, especially after the way pollard had just batted, you'd let go of the kid — Sagar Shroff (@Shivaji_kc) September 28, 2020

Kishan was also seen crying in the dugout after his side’s defeat which left the fans completely heart-broken. Some fans even speculated that the left-handed batsman wanted to bat in the super over as momentum was with him. Notably, a similar mistake was done by KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in the first super-over encounter of IPL 2020. The likes of skipper Rahul, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran were sent in the super over ahead of Mayank Agarwal, who scored 89 runs off 60 deliveries in the game. The decision proved to be a disaster as Delhi Capitals won the game easily.

