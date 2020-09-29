Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling super over in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Momentum was riding a rollercoaster throughout the encounter as the contest but it was Virat Kohli’s men who crossed the line. Ishan Kishan was the star performer of the encounter as, amid great pressure, the southpaw scored 99 off 58 balls and almost guided his side over the lines. He also smashed some giant sixes in the last few overs which helped Mumbai to tie the game. Despite his stellar show, however, Hardik Pandya was sent in the super over alongside Kieron Pollard and the move didn’t pay off as the all-rounder could only score one run from two deliveries which proved to be crucial in MI’s defeat. RCB vs MI Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Second Super Over of the Season and Other Stats from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians.

Fans were not amused by Rohit Sharma’s decision of sending Pandya ahead of Kishan in the one-over eliminator as they slammed the MI skipper and team management. The Junior Pandya, who’s known for his big-hitting abilities, hasn’t shown great form in the tournament and in the game against RCB too, he was dismissed after scoring 15 runs off 13 balls. Kishan, on the other hand, had assessed the conditions well and played some staggering shots in his marathon knock. Hence, the decision completely baffled the netizens who lashed out at the four-time champions. RCB Funny Memes Surface Again Despite Team’s Super Over Win, Twitterati Also Praise Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard.

Kishan was also seen crying in the dugout after his side’s defeat which left the fans completely heart-broken. Some fans even speculated that the left-handed batsman wanted to bat in the super over as momentum was with him. Notably, a similar mistake was done by KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in the first super-over encounter of IPL 2020. The likes of skipper Rahul, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran were sent in the super over ahead of Mayank Agarwal, who scored 89 runs off 60 deliveries in the game. The decision proved to be a disaster as Delhi Capitals won the game easily.

