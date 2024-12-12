Lahore [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Pakistan's Test head coach Jason Gillespie is reportedly considering his future with the team after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided not to renew the contract of assistant coach Tim Nielsen. Nielsen, who was appointed in August as the "high-performance red-ball coach," had his contract expire after Pakistan's tour of Australia. Despite expressing confidence in his progress with the team and his commitment to upcoming series against South Africa and the West Indies, Nielsen was informed by the PCB that his services were no longer required, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The decision, which was made without prior consultation with Gillespie, has left the head coach deeply dissatisfied. Gillespie was particularly frustrated by the lack of communication, especially given that he had previously praised Nielsen's rapport with the players. This incident is part of a broader pattern of Gillespie's roles and authority being diminished over recent months. In October, he was removed from the Test selection panel and relegated to the position of a "matchday strategist."

The PCB's decision appears to be influenced by Nielsen not being based in Pakistan, despite his availability for the upcoming tours. This follows a trend where the PCB has been replacing overseas coaches with local ones, citing dissatisfaction with the time spent in Pakistan by foreign coaches. This rationale was also used in the case of former coach Gary Kirsten, who resigned in October.

Aqib Javed, a member of the selection panel, was appointed interim head coach of the white-ball side until the Champions Trophy last month. Gillespie was initially asked to take on this role without a corresponding increase in compensation, further straining his relationship with the PCB.

There is speculation that Gillespie might consider resigning before the South Africa series, although the terms of his departure are crucial. If he is dismissed, the PCB might have to pay a significant portion of his contract, which runs until mid-2026. However, if Gillespie resigns, the payout would be considerably less.

Last month, ESPNcricinfo highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Gillespie's future. While the PCB denied that his job was under immediate threat, they stopped short of committing to his tenure beyond the South Africa series. Gillespie is scheduled to travel to South Africa on December 13, with the first Test starting in Centurion on December 26 and the second in Cape Town on January 3. (ANI)

